Aussie Stunner Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Ample Amounts Of Cleavage In Curve-Hugging White Dress

Aussie bombshell Tarsha Whitmore delighted fans earlier today by putting her picture-perfect figure on display in a smoking hot new Instagram post.

In the stunning new photo update that was shared for her army of 600,000 plus fans, the brunette bombshell tagged herself in Brisbane, Australia where she currently resides. Tarsha appears to be in a hotel room in the photo as she sprawls out on a bed that is covered by a white duvet cover. In the caption of the image, the model tells fans that the sizzling new snapshot is a photo of herself trying to convince her friends not to go out despite the fact she looks dressed to impress in one of her hottest outfits to date.

Whitmore put her gorgeous figure on display for fans while clad in a curve-hugging white dress that showed off her beautiful hourglass figure. The beautiful dress hit well above her knee, offering perfect views of her toned and tanned legs. The top of the ensemble also left little to be desired as Whitmore nearly popped out of her dress, offering views of ample amounts of cleavage for her loyal fans. Tarsha wore her long, dark locks down and parted in the middle. Tarsha could also be seen rocking a beautiful face of makeup that consisted of fierce highlighter, blush, bronzer and shimmery pink lipgloss. The model completed the chic and sexy look with a pair of sky-high gold heels and a nude colored clutch with a gold chain to match the outfit.

The model gave credit where credit was due by tagging retailer Oh Polly, the company who was responsible for her NSFW outfit. Even though the gorgeous new photo has only been live on Tarsha’s account for a few short hours, her fans have already raving over it — giving the post upwards of 10,000 likes in addition to 120-plus comments. The overwhelming majority of fans took to the image to let the bombshell know that she looks absolutely incredible while many others chimed in with emoji.

“Beautiful figure and divine looks!,” one fan wrote along with a series of flame emoji tied to the end of their comment.

“Now that’s a beautiful woman,” a second social media user pointed out.

“Beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy,” another one of Whitmore’s followers gushed, followed by a series of various emoji.

For fans who want to keep up with all of Tarsha’s photos, they can do so by giving her a follow on Instagram.