‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Estranged Husband David Eason Reveals Who’s Keeping Him Company After Split

David Eason shared a new photo on Instagram on Monday.

Jenelle Evans hasn’t shared any new Instagram posts with her online audience since Thursday, October 31, when she officially announced that she was divorcing her husband, David Eason. Meanwhile, Eason has remained quite active on his social media page over the past several days and recently shared a photo taken at his North Carolina home.

“At least these guys know how to keep me company! I love my herd!” Eason wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo shared on Monday, November 4.

Also in his caption, Eason revealed that he was caring for several animals, including pygmy goats, kittens, an Anatolian Shepherd, chickens, and Sebastopol geese.

In the days since Evans’ divorce statement was released, Eason has shared a number of images of his family, including his 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, and his 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. As fans of Teen Mom 2 know, Eason shares Ensley with Evans. He also has two older children, including son Kaden, who he shares with past girlfriends.

Evans also has two older children, 10-year-old Jace and 5-year-old Kaiser, who she shares with her mother, Barbara Evans, and ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, respectively.

Evans and Eason tied the knot at their North Carolina home in September 2017, just months after their daughter Ensley was born.

Prior to calling it quits with Eason, Evans spent several days away from home in New York City, where she sparked rumors of a potential return to Teen Mom 2.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Evans decided to file for divorce from Eason last week and explained her decision in an emotional statement to her fans and followers on Instagram.

Loading...

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And [a lot] of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

According to Evans, she’s had time to reassess her life in the months since she was removed from her full-time role on Teen Mom 2, which happened after her now-estranged husband shot their family dog, a French bulldog named Nugget.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans said.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.