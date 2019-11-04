Kendall Jenner Celebrates Her 24th Birthday At The Race Track

Kendall Jenner, along with several of her friends and family members, attended a race track in Palm Springs, California, for her birthday on Sunday. Kendall turned 24 this year.

The birthday girl posted about her day at the track on Instagram. The video shows Kendall and friends learning how to drift, which is when the car driver intentionally oversteers the car, so it loses traction and “drifts” across the asphalt.

According to E! News, those in attendance included Kardashian and Jenner family members like Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian. Scott Disick was also in attendance, but it doesn’t appear that Kourtney Kardashian was there.

In the videos of Kendall in her car drifting, she is accompanied by friends Tyler, The Creator, Bennett, and Perez.

In addition to a rousing day spent in cars, she was also presented with an adorable birthday cake featuring a photo of her when she was younger with her affectionately dubbed nickname “Kenny” written in icing on top. Fai Khadra initially added the video to his Instagram story.

Several celebrities commented on Kendall’s Instagram post, including Booksmart star Diana Silvers who said, “you the cutest.”

“INDIE MOVIE WITH A BUDGET,” Tyler, The Creator, exclaimed over the videos and photos of the two together.

Fans of Kendall commented on the awe factor of drifting on the weekend in a luxury vehicle.

“You know you made it when you drift in a Rolls Royce,” one fan said.

“Rich people activities,” said another fan.

The fun didn’t end on the race track. Kim Kardashian filmed videos of mom Kris Jenner keeping the party going on their private jet afterward. She can be seen dancing in the aisle of the jet as Kim giggles in the background.

Additional video footage from Kim’s Instagram story shows the sisters and Shelli Azoff, dressed in matching white robes while aboard the plane.

Sweet birthday messages were also penned by Kendall’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Khloe posted an adorable tribute to her younger sister, complete with several photos of them together, both new and old.

Loading...

Kendall replied to Khloe’s post in the comments section, gushing, “love you so much, i’m so lucky to have you.”

Kim’s Instagram post is shorter and more succinct with a picture of the two siblings from when they were much younger.

The Inquisitr recently reported on Kris’s birthday message to her daughter. She posted a slideshow of the two together over the years and spoke of her daughter’s gentile and graceful nature.