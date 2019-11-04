Ariel Winter Poses In A Skintight Dress For ‘Weird’ New Instagram Photo

Ariel Winter looked gorgeous and glamorous as she posed in a tight dress for her latest Instagram update. However, the Modern Family star deemed her body placement in the photo “weird.”

In the stunning snapshot, Ariel is seen rocking a form-fitting dress that boasted stripes in colors such as blue, pink, black, orange, and yellow. The dress showcased the actress’ curvy booty, toned arms, and gave fans a peek at her legs while she posed with her back to the camera.

Ariel had her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in cascading waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. Her makeup also appeared to be on point with defined eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink lipstick.

The actress accessorized the look with a tan bag in her hand and some black strappy heels on her feet as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare on her face.

Ariel appears to be standing on the upper level of a building as a round chandelier is seen behind her. In the caption she jokes about the object, quoting lyrics from the Sia song “Chandelier” and revealing that she doesn’t love the angle of the photo.

However, Ariel’s more than 4 million followers seemed to like the photo just fine as they clicked the like button more than 64,000 times while leaving over 300 comments in the first hour after the picture was posted.

“Beautiful dress and gorgeous lady,” one of Ariel’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Oh there is a chandelier there. My eyes didn’t get past you,” another adoring fan stated.

“You could almost come in like a wrecking ball on that thing,” a third social media user commented, making a reference to Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” video.

“Stunning, your hair looks so healthy in this too,” a fourth person said of the snap.

Just last week, Ariel went skintight in a pair of jeans on Instagram as she posted multiple photos in honor of her close friend’s birthday.

In one photo, the actress sported the high-waisted denim and paired it with a low-cut black crop top. The shirt featured thin spaghetti straps and flaunted Ariel’s flat tummy, curvy hips, and ample cleavage in the process.

It appears that Ariel Winter’s fans also approved of that post as well, which raked in over 108 likes and more than 100 comments to date.