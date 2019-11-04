‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Is Reportedly Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of Trip To Italy To See Husband Joe

Teresa Giudice is headed to Italy with her four kids.

Teresa Giudice is reportedly feeling a bit uneasy as she prepares to travel from her home in New Jersey to Italy, where her husband, Joe Giudice, has been for the past couple of weeks after being released from ICE custody.

According to a November 2 report from Hollywood Life, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is dealing with some anxiety as she gets ready to board a plane with her four daughters — Gia, 18; Gabriella, 15; Milania, 14; Audriana, 10 — and heads to Europe to reunite with her previously incarcerated husband.

“Teresa and the girls will head to Italy next week to reunite with Joe and there are so many emotions surrounding it. The girls are excited and anxious as are Teresa and Joe who haven’t been able to physically touch one another since Joe was transferred to ICE in March,” the insider explained.

Teresa and Joe were sentenced to spend time behind bars in 2014, and in March 2016, after Teresa served 11 months, Joe began serving a 41-month term. Then, after that term was completed, he was taken into ICE custody because a judge had ordered his deportation months prior.

Now, as he awaits a final decision about his deportation appeal, Joe has been staying with his family in his native country of Italy.

Although Teresa and Joe have been keeping in touch via phone calls and FaceTime in recent weeks, they are still quite nervous about how they will feel in the moment when their in-person reunion occurs.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joe made it clear that he did not believe his wife was faithful to him throughout his years-long stint in prison, which came to an end earlier this year. During the couple’s appearance on Joe and Teresa: Unlocked last month, Teresa attempted to fight back against Joe’s accusations by telling him that the people she’s been accused of dating are nothing more than male friends.

As an Us Weekly magazine report revealed at the time, Teresa also said that if she was truly attempting to carry out an affair, she wouldn’t have been seen in public with her alleged boyfriend, Blake Schreck. As fans of Teresa may recall, she was liked to Blake earlier this year after being spotted with the much younger real estate agent on a number of occasions in January and February.

To see more of Teresa and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10, which airs on Bravo TV this Wednesday, November 6 at 8 p.m.