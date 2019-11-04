Kaitlynn Carter Opens Up About Romance With Miley Cyrus: ‘I Was In Love With Her’

The ex-wife of Brody Jenner says she had never thought she could fall in love with a woman until she became involved with Miley.

Kaitlynn Carter is opening about her whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus, and she’s making it clear that it wasn’t just a summertime fling. The Hills: New Beginnings star says she was in love with the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

In a new op-ed for Elle, Carter, 31, admitted that she never thought she would fall for a woman until she went on a trip to Italy with her pal Cyrus.

“This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her…Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her.”

Carter went on to say that after looking back at her romantic history, she realized that she never had a “type.” She noted that she was always attracted to the men she dated in a way that was more connected to their mind than physical traits.

The MTV star added that shortly after her year-long marriage to her longtime love Brody Jenner ended, she traveled through Europe with her “friend” Miley as they both tried to move past their simultaneous marital breakups. It was on that trip that her “first and only” romance with a woman began.

Carter described her attraction to Cyrus as “a force of nature” despite the fact that they had been platonic friends for several years.

“It just happened and it felt exactly right. Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends, but until that trip, it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense.”

Carter added that she is grateful that her short-lived romance with the superstar singer opened up her eyes to an unexplored part of herself. She also denounced reports that her relationship with Cyrus was just a “summer fling” or a rebound affair.

Loading...

Carter and Cyrus dated for about two months this past summer after splitting from their respective husbands, Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth. The two women, who were photographed making out in Italy and later attending the MTV Video Music Awards together, ended their relationship in September, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Just before her breakup with Hemsworth, Cyrus opened up in her own interview with Elle in which she spoke about her sexuality.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” Cyrus said in early July.

Cyrus is now reportedly in a hot and heavy romance with Australian singer Cody Simpson, while Carter remains single.