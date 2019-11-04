‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi & Eli Could Get Back Together Following Lani Wedding Chaos

Days of Our Lives fans are going to see some big changes following the time jump later this week, and Eli Grant, Gabi Hernandez, and Lani Price could have a huge part to play in the storyline.

According to Soap Dirt, spoilers about the flash-forward have been running wild, and one of the biggest shockers could come in the form of an Eli (Lamon Archey) and Gabi (Camila Banus) romantic reunion following the fallout from Eli’s ruined wedding with Lani (Sal Stowers).

The outlet claims that once the one-year time jump occurs, fans may see that Eli and Lani never did work out their issues, and that he has reunited with his former girlfriend, Gabi. The pair previously dated, but called it quits after Eli had a one night stand with Lani that resulted in a pregnancy.

However, all of that was forgiven. Eli and Lani moved on with one another while Gabi eventually began dating Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). Gabi and Stefan tied the knot, but sadly, they didn’t get their happy ending.

Stefan was shot and killed after he jumped in front of Lani’s bullet while she was shooting at his mother, Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser). Stefan’s death sent Gabi into an emotional spiral, and she eventually decided that she would avenge his death by ruining Lani’s life and her wedding to Eli.

Gabi donated Stefan’s heart to Eli’s grandmother, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), and had the people at DiMera Enterprises rig the pacemaker put on the heart so that she could control it. Gabi then blackmailed Lani, forcing her to dump Eli at the altar unless she wanted Julie’s heart to stop working.

On Monday, Lani called off the wedding and left Eli crushed. Following the upcoming time lapse, it seems that Gabi may have gained more than just revenge from her plot — she might also have Eli back in her arms.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are so many rumored storylines floating around about the time jump. Things such as a shocking death, characters in jail, new couples, and broken relationships have all been said to be a huge part of November sweeps.

In addition, many comings and goings will be making headlines. Chrishell Hartley will be leaving the role of Jordan Ridgeway, while the young actors who portray Jordan’s son David, and Gabi’s daughter Arianna, will also be exiting to make room for older actors following the jump.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.