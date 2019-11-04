Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Wears Bejeweled Pasties In Celebration Of Her 27th Birthday

The model looked stunning on her birthday.

On Monday, Lyna Perez celebrated her 27th birthday by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 4.2 million Instagram followers.

The Instagram photos show the stunner standing against a white background. The model, seemingly inspired by burlesque dancers, sported bejeweled pasties and a pair of neon pink Victoria’s Secret underwear with rhinestone detailing. Lyna flaunted her fabulous figure in the risque ensemble that left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves and washboard abs were put on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Lyna’s scorpion tattoo, in honor of her astrological sign, just below her hip bone. Lyna accessorized the sexy look with a sparkling choker necklace.

The Instagram influencer styled her long, highlighted hair in loose waves, making her look all the more glamorous. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, that included subtle contour, winged eyeliner, and nude lip gloss. Lyna’s nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

Throughout the photo shoot, Lyna changed up her poses and expressions. In the first image, the beauty arched her back, as she gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly. For the following photo, she leaned forward and stuck out her tongue. The final snap shows the 27-year-old seductively biting the tip of her thumb.

In the caption, Lyna left a somewhat self-deprecating message to show her appreciation for her massive fanbase.

“It’s my birthday. It’s crazy that in real life I have like 4 friends but in reality I have 4.2 million! I love you babes,” wrote the model.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it has quickly racked up more than 70,000 likes. Many of Lyna’s admirers took the time to give the brunette bombshell some well wishes on her special day.

“Happy birthday babe God bless you and you look amazing in this pic. Gym life is shredding you up,” wrote a fan.

“You are a gift worth viewing and liking. Beautiful and sweet. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @lynaritaa,” added another commenter.

“Happy birthday @lynaritaa you are a gorgeous woman, have a great day,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some fans also flooded the comments section with compliments.

“True artwork astonishing how someone can produce a figure of such fascinating beauty such as you,” wrote one follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Fortunately for fans, Lyna has a tendency to post provocative photos of herself, such as this one, on Instagram. Last week, the stunner showed off her amazing assets by wearing barely-there bikini bottoms. The post has been liked over 140,000 times since its upload.