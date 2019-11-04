‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss On Instagram Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are trying to conceive.

Brittany Cartwright may have just married her husband, Jax Taylor, months ago, but she certainly hasn’t let herself go.

On November 3, after her husband confirmed on Twitter that the two of them are currently trying to conceive their first child, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a photo of herself spending time at the Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she and Taylor were hosting an event for fans.

In the photo, Cartwright was seen wearing a low-cut black shirt with black pants and looking as thin as fans have ever seen her.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Taylor and Cartwright’s weight has been up and down over the past several years. After getting in shape for their June wedding in Kentucky, the newlywed reality stars appear to be maintaining their fit physiques quite well.

Earlier this month, Taylor confirmed he and Cartwright are trying to have a child on Twitter by sharing a photo of male and female cartoon characters, who appeared to be arguing over the female’s ovulation calendar.

While some may feel that Cartwright and Taylor should be slowing things down and enjoying their new lives as a newlywed couple, Taylor has always said that he intended to start a family immediately after tying the knot with Cartwright due to his age.

Taylor turned 40 this past summer. Meanwhile, Cartwright is just 30.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cartwright attended the Wranglers Capsule launch event at the Fred Segal store in West Hollywood, California, in September, where she confirmed that married life with Taylor has been “awesome” before addressing the rumors regarding a potential split between herself and Taylor.

“I didn’t even know that was a thing. And then my PR told me and I was shocked because it’s so silly. I didn’t even think about it honestly,” Cartwright told Hollywood Life at the time. “[I’m] loving every moment of it.”

That said, married life for the couple isn’t all that different than when they were dating because they had been living together for years leading up to their nuptials.

Cartwright then said that while she and Taylor don’t have any baby news yet, they are hoping to start a family with one another sooner rather than later.

“We want to start our own family. Probably someday soon. We’ll see,” she explained.

Cartwright, Taylor, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.