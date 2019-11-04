Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Yellow Bathing Suit To Give Fans A ‘Taste Of Paradise’

Lindsey Pelas looked like a total blond bombshell as she busted out of a skimpy yellow bathing suit on Sunday.

The former Playboy model took to her Instagram account to share a new photo of herself looking smoking hot in a tiny one-piece thong bathing suit. Lindsey put her enviable curves on full display in the clip, which included flaunting her ample bust, toned arms, tiny waist, curvy booty, and long, lean legs.

Lindsey had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell behind her back. The model tousled her hair as it blew back in the wind while she posed on the beach.

Lindsey smiled for the video, which featured her in slow motion as she promoted Bang Energy drinks, a company that has become a popular partnership with many Instagram models.

Lindsey added to her beach look with a full face of makeup that consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She also sported pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink gloss on her plump pout.

In the caption of the video, the curvy model tells her fans that she wanted to give them a “taste of paradise” with the tropical clip.

Lindsey’s over 9 million followers loved the post, and rushed to watch the video over 197,000 times and leave nearly 900 comments.

“Your an amazing lady and I [heart emoji] Tosh. He is so adorable,” one of Lindsey’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the video, while referencing the model’s adorable little dog.

“Oh my gosh.. literally my idol! So beautiful! Freaking inspiring,” another loyal fan stated.

“You look like paradise to me,” a third comment read.

“You’re the definition of beautiful. A true inspiration, Golden and spectacularly beautiful, a fourth person said.

Just days before her yellow bathing suit video, Lindsey stunned again as she donned a barely-there white string bikini with black spots.

The model also donned white cuffs on her wrists, a matching bow tie around her neck, and a headband with cow ears sticking out as she posed for a selfie in her racy Halloween costume. She rocked a full face of makeup, including a shimmering eye shadow, thick lashes, heavy lip liner, and black nail polish.

Meanwhile, Lindsey Pelas’ fans loved that snap as well, which has clocked over 177,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments in the past two days since it was posted.