Candice Swanepoel Stuns In An Impossibly Tiny Bikini Top That Shows Off Some Serious Skin

Candice's miniscule bikini top barely covered her chest in a new promotional shot for her swimwear line.

World-famous Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel left very little to the imagination in a seriously sizzling snapshot recently uploaded to social media. The photo, one which was posted to Instagram by Candice’s Tropic of C swimwear line, showed the model pulling one of her very best poses. She flashed a whole lot of skin while wearing a very tiny string bikini top.

The model posed for the camera with both of her arms up in the air, putting her extremely toned abs on display for the whole world to see.

Candice’s minuscule top was made up of two tiny triangles of red-and-white patterned material, the garment barely covering her chest as she looked off into the distance. The top of the two-piece tied with thin strings across her shoulders, while another tiny string stretched and wrapped around her slim waist.

The stunning 31-year-old paired the very skimpy bikini look with a mustard yellow bandanna on her head, wearing her long blond hair wavy as it flowed down past her shoulders. She could also be seen rocking a pretty gray smoky eye and a nude lip for the shoot.

In the caption, the account confirmed that Candice was wearing a piece from Tropic of C’s newly launched Asante Sana collection. The swimwear collection is made up of a number of different bikini and swimsuits, many with an animal-print design.

As for the specific bikini top that the South African beauty was wearing for the shoot, the star sizzled in the Prai top in the tracks rust print.

Understandably, many of the account’s 347,000-plus followers flocked to the comments section of the upload, heaping praise on the stunning supermodel after seeing her strip down.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote, keeping things quite simple.

“This is truly amazing,” another fan said in reference to the bikini snap.

A third fan commented to call the photo “super sensual,” while another left different heart and fire emoji on the post.

The newest bikini shot follows a set of revealing photos of the Victoria’s Secret star that made their way online just last week.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the age-defying mom of two was photographed in a very skimpy one-piece in other pictures that were shared to Tropic of C’s account.

Before that, Candice posted her own photo for her 13.7 million followers, one that showed her modeling an equally tiny black-and-yellow snakeskin-print bikini.