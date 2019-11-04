Candice Swanepoel Stuns In An Impossibly Tiny Bikini Top That Shows Serious Skin

Candice's miniscule bikini top barely covered her chest in a new shot to promote her swimwear line.

World famous Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel left very little to the imagination in a seriously sizzling new shot uploaded to social media. The photo, which was recently posted to Instagram by the official account of her swimwear line called Tropic of C, showed Candice as she pulled one of her very best model poses and flashed a whole lot of skin in the tiniest string bikini top.

The model posed for the camera with both of her arms up in the air as she showed off her model skills for the professional photo shoot and also put her very toned abs on display for the whole world to see.

Candice’s minuscule triangle top was made up of two very tiny triangles of red and white patterned material that barely covered her chest as she looked off into the distance. The top of the two-piece tied with thin strings across her shoulders and had another tiny string that stretched and wrapped around her slim waist.

The stunning 31-year-old model paired the very skimpy bikini look with a mustard yellow bandanna on her head and had her long blond hair wavy and flowing down past her shoulders. She could also be seen rocking a pretty grey smokey eye and a nude lip for the shoot.

In the caption, the account confirmed that Candice was wearing a piece from Tropic of C’s newly launched Asante Sana collection. The swimwear collection is made up of a number of different bikini and swimsuits, many with an animal print design.

As for the specific bikini top the South African beauty was wearing for the shoot, the star sizzled in the Prai top in the tracks rust print.

Understandably, many of the accounts more than 347,000 followers flocked to the comments section of the upload to heap praise on the stunning supermodel after seeing her strip down.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote. Another fan then said in reference to the bikini snap, “this is truly amazing.”

A third fan commented by calling the photo “Super sensual” while other left different hearts and fire emoji on the post.

The newest bikini shot follows a set of pretty revealing photos of the Victoria’s Secret star that made their way online just last week.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the age-defying mom of two was photographed in a very skimpy one-piece in other pictures that were shared to Tropic of C’s account to promote the brand.

Before that, Candice posted her own photo for her 13.7 million followers that showed her stripping down once again to model an equally tiny black and yellow snakeskin print bikini.