Australian Bombshell Natasha Oakley Stuns In Leopard Bikini On Bondi Beach

Natasha Oakley wore a leopard-print bikini, leaving very little to the imagination, on her most recent Instagram share. It seems as if the Australian bombshell took pity on her American fans and decided to share some heat from Down Under by posting a sexy bikini shot on Monday morning.

The social media influencer-turned-fashion designer channeled her inner animal as she wore a skimpy bikini top and matching turban, much to the delight of her followers. The fixed triangle bikini had a wide band and rectangular-shaped cups that she adjusted to reveal plenty of skin.

This particular swimsuit highlighted Natasha’s ample cleavage as well as her tiny waist. Of course, thanks to its thick straps, the bikini seemed to be a comfortable wear for the blogger. It’s certainly obvious that Natasha knows which styles suit her best as she modeled one of the bikinis from her own swimsuit line.

Natasha, who is one of Monday Swimwear’s co-founders, exuded health and happiness as she posed for the pic. She smiled broadly and looked directly at the camera. She held her headwrap with both hands, which served to create interesting angles and a frame for her beautiful face. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a full face of makeup which included a bold brow, mascara, and some lipstick.

According to the geo-tag, Natasha visited Bondi Beach, Australia. As her caption suggests, it is currently summer Down Under and she can enjoy the warm weather of her home country. The black-and-white photo also captures Natasha’s exuberant mood as the light plays on her exquisite facial features.

The blonde has an impressive following on social media. In fact, she has over 2 million fans who often check in on the entrepreneur’s posts. For instance, this particular image has already racked up over 10,000 likes. She also received tons of compliments from followers who were dazzled by the photo.

“Best Australian actress even if you’re a model/blogger,” wrote one fan.

Another opined, “I dig it. Lovely lens to observe you through.”

Many fans simply posted heart emoji to show her how much they appreciated the snap.

However, one follower summed up the photo with his rather succinct comment.

“Not too much to see, but enough for making a journey with the fantasy.”

Although Natasha is currently in Australia, she now lives in the United States. She and her business partner, Devin Brugman, have made their love for bikinis their livelihood.