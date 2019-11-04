Madi Edwards Rocks Skimpy, Neon Green Bikini And Playfully Sticks Out Her Tongue In Sizzling Beach Snap

Things are heating up on Madi Edwards‘ Instagram page.

On Monday, November 4, the Australian model sent temperatures soaring on her feed when she shared a duo of new photos that her 698,000 followers can’t seem to get enough of. The double Instagram update saw the babe posing on the sand with a beautiful view of the beach behind her, but that was hardly what captivated her audience.

Madi herself took center stage in the sizzling snaps, which saw her flaunting her incredible figure in a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

In the first photo, the blonde bombshell faced the camera, playfully sticking her tongue out while running her hands through her ponytail. The golden sunlight spilled over the babe’s bronzed skin, providing a natural spotlight over her killer bikini body that was left very much on display in her itty-bitty swimwear.

Madi sent pulses racing in a triangle-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Cleavage spilled out from nearly every angle of the piece, especially thanks to its deep, plunging neckline.

Meanwhile, the matching bikini bottoms of the set were arguably even more risque than the top, and did nothing but favors for the model’s famous curves. The number certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform by covering only what was necessary, exposing her toned legs in their entirety. Its thin waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs, though it hardly seemed that the area needed any help earning recognition from her fans.

A swipe to the second photo of the post revealed the backside of Madi’s scandalous swimwear, and the ensemble certainly did not disappoint. The thong style of her bikini bottoms left her curvy booty completely bare — an NSFW display that hardly seemed to be a problem for anybody in her audience.

To accessorize her beach day look, the stunner sported a pair of delicate, dangling earrings and a stack of thin choker necklaces that added just the right amount of bling. Her long locks were tied up in a sleek ponytail that gently blew in the ocean breeze, and she sported a natural makeup look that made her striking features pop.

To no surprise, Madi’s latest Instagram upload was a huge hit with her thousands of fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 22,000 likes within 14 hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens took their admiration for the shots even further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Madi you have an amazingly gorgeous body,” one person wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“What a view, and the ocean looks nice too,” joked a third.

The social media sensation has never been shy about showing off her impressive physique, and did just that with her Halloween costume this year as well. Channeling Miley Cyrus’ Black Mirror character Ashley O., Madi rocked a pink wig and nude latex dress that clung to her curves in all of the right ways and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.