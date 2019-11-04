Demi Rose Flaunts Hourglass Curves While Going Topless Under Netted Dress

Demi Rose Mawby let it all hang out in a see-through, netted dress on Instagram on Monday.

Demi is seen sitting poolside in the photo as she flaunted her hourglass curves in nothing but a black thong and the sheer dress. The British model showcased her toned arms, ample bust, tiny waist, lean legs, and curvy booty in the post, while she sat with her feet in the water as she posed with her back to the camera and accessorized the look with some large, square earrings.

Demi turned her head and ran her fingers through her dark brown hair, which was styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back. The bombshell gave a sultry look for the camera while showing off a full face of makeup.

The application included defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. Demi also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink gloss on her plump lips.

In the background of the photo, the swimming pool can be seen, and not much else. The sun was bright for the shot, and appeared to beat down on Demi as she rocked the racy look.

In the caption of the photo, the model reveals that she’s thrilled to announce that she’ll appear on the cover of Bad Influence Magazine for their very first issue, which will be out on November 10.

Meanwhile, Demi’s over 10.5 million followers showed up to share their love for the snap, which raked in over 80,000 likes and more than 650 comments within the first 27 minutes after it was posted online.

“Demi you are a goddess,” one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

You look fabulous! Nice shot,” another loyal fan stated.

“I’m just in awe… every time. It never gets old,” a third comment read.

“If you could put a price tag on beauty, you’d need to be driven around in an armored truck,” a fourth person said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi has rocked the dress before on Instagram before, sharing a similar shot back in early October. Fans loved the look back then as well, as that picture has over 526,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments to date.

In that snap, Demi Rose Mawby wears the same ensemble while laying on her flat tummy by the pool. Her dark locks fell over her shoulder as she rested her head in her hand, while captioning the post “Angel energy.”