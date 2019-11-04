‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Theo Meets His Grandma

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, November 4 brings a meeting between Dina and Theo while Kyle and Lola argue about his new cousin. Plus, Rey gets shady news about Adrian, and Simon gives Chelsea a firm deadline.

At The Grand Phoenix, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) left Nick (Joshua Morrow) a voicemail apologizing for missing his press conference. Then, Abby (Melissa Ordway) walked over and told Chelsea that a handsome stranger was looking for her. It turned out to be Simon (Jeffrey Vincent Parise). In response, Chelsea stunned Abby by offering to sell Abby back half of the hotel. Then Nick showed up, and Abby assumed Chelsea was joking with the offer. Nick commented about how much Chelsea loves the hotel.

Once they were alone, Nick asked Chelsea why she missed his press conference, and she told him something vague about putting out fires at work. Nick reiterated that he cannot run his campaign for city council without her. Later a reporter interviewed Nick and Chelsea, and she zoned out. After Nick left, Simon gave Chelsea just 24 hours to come up with his money, but she negotiated for 48 hours. Then, Chelsea called Kevin (Greg Rikarrt) and asked for his help.

Elsewhere, Abby told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that Adrian (Jay Montalvo) skipped out without paying his bill. Rey immediately offered to settle his father’s debt, but Abby wouldn’t let him. Later, at Society, Rey told Lola (Sasha Calle) about what their dad did.

Jack (Peter Bergman) went to Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) to give him the results of Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) DNA test. Kyle wasn’t thrilled to learn that Theo is his cousin. He once again warned Jack about Theo’s ulterior motives, but Jack remained firm that he would welcome Theo into the family. Lola tried to get Kyle to see reason, and she and Kyle argued. However, they made up and decided not to let family stuff come between them.

Later at the Abbott mansion, Jack told Theo the news. Theo asked to meet Dina (Marla Adams), and Jack set it up. When Dina heard the name “Vanderway,” she immediately thought Theo was her son Eric, and he played along. The two spent some time together, and later Theo thanked Jack for allowing him to meet his grandmother. When Jack returned from taking Dina home, Kyle showed up with an apology for his dad. However, Kyle also warned Jack that it won’t be long before Theo begins to ask for things.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) talked about their respective relationships. Sharon admitted she and Rey are back together, and Mariah marveled that she is in a healthy, long-term relationship with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Mariah asked her mom to come to a party tonight celebrating her and Tessa’s first anniversary.