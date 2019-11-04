Aubrey O’Day Exposes Chest In Barely-There Heart Top

Aubrey O’Day wrapped up her Halloween-themed Instagram posts three days ago with a final costume that likely captured many of her fans’ attention. The ensemble showed the singer rocking an elaborate look, which included a barely-there heart top. The top had a silhouette similar to a bikini top, except it consisted only of wiring and large red hearts. The wiring hugged her chest, while the red hearts were large and bedazzled. They helped censor her look, although it still left her cleavage and underboob exposed. The captions revealed that she was going as the “Queen of Hearts.”

In addition to the eye-catching top, Aubrey wore a black underbust corset. Plus, her skirt was large and fluffy, with a classic ball gown silhouette. It was mostly bright red, with black and gold stripes down the sides.

The Ex on the Beach reality TV star accessorized with a gold chain necklace and a bedazzled tiara. The tiara featured a red heart on the top, along with two smaller ones on the second tier. Plus, she sported a strand of gems that were seemingly clipped to the front center of the tiara, which fell down her face and onto her cheek.

The Danity Kane singer completed her look with a large, dark red wig with very curly hair. She also wore bright red lipstick, and shimmery eye shadow in metallic purple. She tilted her head to the right slightly and parted her lips slightly.

Aubrey was spotted standing or lying against a highly textured backdrop. Behind her, you could see an array of different red fabrics. These included pops of bright red latex and a sparkling fabric with glittery accents. Plus, a video filter added another dimension to the photo, as white hearts floated to the top of the frame.

This update has been viewed over 121,000 times so far, and fans left tons of nice messages for Aubrey in the comments section.

“Well you are the queen of my heart. Wow gorgeous,” gushed a follower.

“You will forever be queen Aubrey because your perfect!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Love love love your lips. Goals,” raved a fan.

“Giving @lilkimthequeenbee vibes,” noted an Instagram user.

While the singer has been sharing lots of edited images in her social media feed, she recently shared a rare “real life” selfie, as she called it. The photo showed her rocking a Baywatch swimsuit. The one-piece was arguably too small, as her sideboob was left on display. The photo was not edited, giving followers a look at her natural beauty.