Donny Osmond Leaves Las Vegas To Head Home For Grandson’s Big Football Game: See The Sweet Photo

The singer made it home in time to cheer on his grandson's champion team.

Donny Osmond went home to Utah over the weekend, and it was for a very sweet reason. The Donny & Marie star left Las Vegas immediately after his residency show at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino on Friday so he could cheer for his grandson at his 7th-grade championship football game.

Osmond, 61, took to Instagram to share a photo of him and his wife Debbie with their grandson Dylan as they posed on the football field with the stunning Utah mountains in the background. For the family photo, the Osmond brother is decked out in a gray sweater and jeans with a striped scarf around his neck, while his wife of 41 years wears a long navy coat for the chilly Utah day.

Another photo posted by Osmond features his son Jeremy, who is the father to Dylan. The proud grandpa also posted a video that shows the team celebrating after their championship win.

In the caption to the photo, the “Puppy Love” singer revealed that he couldn’t miss cheering on his grandson at his championship game and he told fans to “say hello” to the new football champs. He also told his grandson that he — aka “Bapa” — loves him.

Fans hit the comments section of Osmond’s post to remark on how family-oriented he remains after more than 50 years in show business.

“Family time. What it’s all about,” one fan wrote.

“The best way to show our grandchildren that we love them is by giving them of our time and supporting them in their activities. You showed Dylan how much you love him by flying back home here to Utah to see him play! Yep you’re a #1 Bapa! ” another added.

“How sweet Grandpa, I can’t imagine going to a game and Donny Osmond in the stands. That’s wonderful,” a third fan chimed in..

“Bapa was good luck!” another added. “Donny, you and your wife are young to be grandparents!! Enjoy!”

In addition to Jeremy, Donny and Debbie are parents to Donald, 40, Brandon, 34, Christopher, 28, and Joshua, 21. While he has long been known as a doting dad, The Masked Singer alum has now proved that he’s a No. 1 grandpa by taking time from his Vegas residency to root for his grandson.

The new family photo comes as Donny and Marie Osmond get to wrap their 11-year Vegas residency for good on Nov. 16. With the holidays on the horizon, Osmond will have a lot more time for family time with his sons and his 10 grandkids.