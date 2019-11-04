‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Shows Off Flawless Figure In Matching Crop Top & Yoga Pants

Yanet Garcia’s fit figure takes center stage in her latest social media share.

The brunette bombshell has been sharing a wide-variety of photos on her Instagram account in recent weeks but her most popular post seem to be workout photos that she shares for her legion of nearly 12 million fans. In the most recent image that was posted on her wildly popular page, the woman who was named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by fans sizzles during an intense workout session.

In the gorgeous new image, the model looks absolutely flawless while she works out in an empty gym. For the look, the beauty wore her long, brunette locks down and at her back while rocking a beautiful face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, blush, and red lipstick.

Garcia showed off her moves for fans, squatting with a large black kettle bell in between her legs. The social media sensation showed off her flawless figure in a matching two-piece workout set that included a tight-fitting long sleeved top with matching pants. The all-purple outfit was complimented by a pair of plain white gym shoes and in this particular shot, the stunner went jewelry-free.

In just one short day of the post going live, it’s clear that Yanet’s fans have given the photo their stamp of approval. So far, the shot has amassed over 233,000 likes in addition to upwards of 600 comments. Many of the weather girl’s fans took to the photo to let Garcia know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few other fans flooded the comments section with heart and flame emoji.

“Good morning pretty babe, you’re looking stunning as always,” one fan gushed with a heart-eye emoji attached to the end.

“Perfect squat, look at that back position,good legs utilization,” another social media user wrote.

“True perfection,” one more raved with a series of flame emoji tied to the end.

And this is not the first time over the past few days that Garcia has caused a stir on social media. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Garcia floored her fans by sharing a nearly unrecognizable photo of herself in her Halloween costume. For the occasion, Garcia dressed up in a “Day of the Dead” costume that included a red and gold dress and some intense red and white face makeup. Garcia completed the look with a black top hat that was covered with red roses and like her most recent share, this shot earned her a lot of praise from her loyal fans with over 142,000 likes.

Fans can follow all of Garcia’s photo updates on her Instagram page.