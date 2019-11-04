Australian Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Her Booty And Killer Curves In Minuscule White Bikini

Rosanna Arkle is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

The latest skin-baring shot of the Australian bombshell was shared to her page on Monday, November 4, and was an instant hit with her 4.8 million followers on the platform. In the snap, the 31-year-old was captured enjoying a relaxing day outside, finding some shade underneath a large white canopy. Rosanna was laying stomach-down across a long wooden lounge chair, giving the camera the perfect view of her killer curves that were left very much on display in a skimpy white bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The blond beauty sent temperatures soaring in the minuscule two-piece, which a tag on the photo indicated was from the Australian-based swimwear line Sula Swim. The strapless top of the set was nearly out of sight, though it was clear that the piece would do way more showing than covering up. A glimpse of cleavage was well within eyesight as Rosanna gazed at the camera with a sultry stare, but that was just the beginning of the babe’s eye-popping display.

The lower half of Rosanna’s itty-bitty bikini was what truly captivated the attention of her audience. The social media sensation sent pulses racing in the daringly cheeky number that hardly provided any coverage to her booty, making for a view that proved impossible to ignore. The thong-style piece did nothing but favors for the stunner’s killer curves, while its waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Rosanna added a pair of dainty stud earrings to her look, but otherwise let her incredible bikini body take center stage. Her platinum locks were worn down in perfect waves that were gathered to one side of her head and cascaded over her shoulder. She also wore a full face of makeup that included a pink lipstick, dusting of blush, highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing brown eyes pop.

Fans went absolutely wild for the latest addition to Rosanna’s Instagram feed. As of this writing, the sexy snap has earned more than 55,000 likes after just eight hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Best body ever,” one person wrote, while another said that Rosanna was the “purest perfection.”

“The most beautiful lady on earth,” commented a third.

One glance at the Instagram model’s page makes it clear that she loves being in a bikini. Just last week, Rosanna slipped into another sexy swimsuit — this time an even skimpier leopard-print number that had her fans in an absolute frenzy.