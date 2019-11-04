Angela Simmons Rocks Very Tight Denim Pants In Fall-Inspired Look

Angela Simmons shared a new set of four photos today with her Instagram fans. The images showed her posing outdoors, as she struck several poses in a fall-inspired look. The Growing Up Hip Hop star opted for a pair of very tight denim pants, a white top, and a green jacket. The pants featured a dark wash with lighter tones on the front, the effect stretching from her upper thighs down to her knees. They fit her snugly, almost like leggings would, so it’s possible that the pants are made of stretchy material.

In addition, Angela wore a white dress shirt, which featured a small collar and a cinch accents below her bust. Plus, the jacket that she wore was very eye-catching, as it was a bright green color. The green was interspersed with navy blue, which created a diamond pattern throughout. The edges were frayed with blue threading, and the reality TV star opted to keep it unbuttoned for the shot.

Angela styled the look with some flirty accents. This included an extra-long pearl necklace that she wrapped around her neck multiple times. The necklace was so long, in fact, that it fell several inches below her shirt’s hem. And she added a pop of eye-catching color with her bright pink lipstick.

She wore her hair down in a side part, and curled her locks for a vintage-inspired look. She brushed her hair in front of her shoulders for all of the photos. Angela completed her look with a pair of shiny dark blue heels.

All of the photos were similar, except for the third one where Angela looked straight at the camera. She looked away in all of the other shots, as she was seen placing her hands in her pockets and posing mid-walk.

The update has been liked over 17,000 times already, even though it’s only been live for 20 minutes. Fans have also poured in with tons of compliments in the comments section.

“Goooodness Angie! I just love this ensemble,” gushed a follower.

“Classy is always sexy,” declared an admirer.

“Jeans lookin like they painted onnnnn. Bomb, as usual,” raved an Instagram user.

“Ok Monday crush damnnnn,” expressed a fan.

As light-hearted as the post is today, Angela shared a serious update yesterday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of her ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson. She shared a sweet tribute, where she wrote a letter to Tennyson and described how their son is doing.