Miley Cyrus Dances With Shirtless Cody Simpson In Her Parent’s Living Room

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself dancing with her shirtless boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

Miley and all her siblings were home in Tennessee with their parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, over the weekend as they gathered to celebrate the marriage of their youngest brother, Braison, per E! News.

Miley wore a long, black dress with a matching hat and some heeled boots for the occasion. She also had her long, blond hair styled in sleek straight strands.

The singer opted for a turquoise bracelet on her wrist, dangling earrings, and multiple rings on her fingers to accessorize the look. She also appeared to wear a full face of makeup, which consisted of pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink lipstick.

Miley was seen in a previous post choosing some music as she placed a vinyl on the record player, revealing that “spinnin vinyl” was her “happy place.” It seems that the music she chose was in order to cozy up to Cody so that they could share a slow dance together.

In the video, Cody wore nothing but a pair of black dress pants as he twirled Miley around and even dipped her while they cut a rug in front of her parent’s fireplace.

Tish and Billy Ray’s decor can be seen all around the couple as they share their sweet moment in front of the camera.

Miley’s more than 100 million followers appeared to like the snap, watching the video nearly 600,000 times and leaving over 1,500 comments in the span of just 45 minutes.

“Its soooooo good to see u happy,” one of Miley’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“U two look perfect for each other, so sweet,” another adoring fan stated, adding heart emoji.

“Your happiness makes me happy,” a third comment read.

“Miley looks like she struggled thru everything to be exactly where she’s suppose to be this makes me happy,” another social media user said.

Meanwhile, the spot where Miley and Cody danced in front of the mantel was the same location where the singer posed with her parents on her own wedding day to Liam Hemsworth earlier this year for a sweet Instagram photo.

However, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s marriage didn’t last, and by August the couple had announced their split, filing for divorce just days later. Miley quickly moved on to a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she dated for about a month before starting a romance with Cody Simpson.