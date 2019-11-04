Prince Harry Had This Adorable Response To A Fan Calling Him ‘Handsome’

Prince Harry had the most adorable response to a fan calling him handsome after the royal was seen in a photo alongside a group of local Japanese schoolchildren before Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final. The prince traveled to Japan to cheer on England in the sports event.

People Magazine reported that a student commented on how handsome the Duke of Sussex was as they posed for a group photo.

Harry responded to the fan by pointing to his wedding ring and reminding them he was married.

The prince’s wife Meghan Markle did not make the journey to Japan with him. She remained home at the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home with their 6-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

Harry also joked with a group of Japanese Paralympic hopefuls, after one of the athletes revealed that he wanted South Africa to win against England, Prince Harry’s home country. Harry quipped, “I’ll have a word later. You might not be getting selected.” These athletes the prince was speaking to participated in training sessions in several athletic competitions.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games just five short years ago as a way to use the power of sports to help wounded veterans who have physical or mental injuries achieve their greatest personal and physical goals.

The couple’s official Instagram account posted the above photo of the prince alongside the schoolchildren right after the comment about the royal’s looks was made.

Several fans of the prince posted congratulatory comments on the photo of Harry during his trip. The post has been liked almost 200K times.

“There’s a hard-working royal. Safe travels,” said one fan.

“Well done Prince Harry for how far the Invictus games have come and all the achievements… couldn’t be more proud of you and Meghan,” said another admirer of the royal couple.

Yet another follower remarked, “Hellooo Invictus games! Proud of you Prince Harry for this huge accomplishment.”

Following the match, which England lost Harry was seen in a photo posted to the couple’s Instagram account giving South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a big hug.

In the photo’s caption, the prince cited his trip to Africa with his wife Meghan Markle this past September, where they brought their son Archie along for his first royal tour, stating that he couldn’t think of a country that deserved the win more.

It was during this trip that the couple were captured on film peeling the curtain back on the secrecy of royal life in their documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey. The Inquisitr reported that both Prince Harry and Markle were quite frank in their descriptions of royal life as the cameras rolled and the couple was questioned by reporter Tom Bradby.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be taking a break from public life that will last throughout the holiday season. It has been reported that the couple will spend Thanksgiving in California with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland and Christmas with the royal family in England.