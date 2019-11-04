Prince Harry Had This Adorable Response To A Fan Calling Him ‘Handsome’

Prince Harry had the most adorable response to a fan who called him handsome after the royal was seen in a photo alongside a group of local Japanese schoolchildren before Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final. The prince traveled to Japan to cheer on England in the sports event, as People Magazine reported.
Harry nonverbally replied to the fan by pointing to his wedding ring, subtly reminding the admirer that he is married.
The prince’s wife, Meghan Markle, did not make the journey to Japan with him. She remained home at the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home with their 6-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.
Harry also joked with a group of Japanese Paralympic hopefuls, after one of the athletes revealed that he wanted South Africa to win against England, Prince Harry’s home country. Harry quipped, “I’ll have a word later. You might not be getting selected.”
The athletes to whom the prince was speaking had participated in training sessions in several athletic competitions.
Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games just five years ago as a way to use the power of sports to help wounded veterans with physical or mental injuries achieve their greatest personal goals.
Hello Japan! ???????????????? • The Duke of Sussex has arrived in Japan ahead of today's Rugby World Cup 2019 Final. First stop is a visit to the new Para Arena training centre, a fully accessible venue to provide equal opportunities to the local community. The Duke met with local Paralympic hopefuls as they participated in training sessions including wheelchair rugby, boccia, and powerlifting. This was especially meaningful to His Royal Highness, who five years ago founded @WeAreInvictusGames – which uses the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation of wounded veterans who have physical or mental injuries. Japan is the first-ever country to host two Paralympic Games! Next year Tokyo will welcome over 4,000 athletes from around the world, creating a huge opportunity to help celebrate and promote diversity. Thank you for the warm welcome, and good luck with all the training and preparation! We look forward to seeing you all compete in the @Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games next year! • 日本の皆さん、こんにちは！???????????????? • サセックス公爵殿下は、本日のラグビーワールドカップ2019決勝戦を観戦するために来日しました。 観戦に先立って日本財団パラアリーナを視察しました。この施設は、パラリンピック競技普及の環境改善と地域社会に平等な機会を提供する目的で建設され、すべてがユニバーサルデザインで作られています。 殿下は、パラリンピックに向けてトレーニングに励む日本の車いすラグビー、ボッチャ、パワーリフティングの選手らと交流しました。スポーツの力を利用し、身体・精神的な怪我を負った退役軍人の支援と回復を促す@WeAreInvictusGamesを5年前に設立した殿下にとって、今回の視察は思い入れが深いものでした。 日本は世界で初めて2度目のパラリンピックを開催することになる国です。東京は来年、世界中から4,000人以上のアスリートを迎えます。多様性を祝い、促進する大きなチャンスとなることでしょう！ 皆様の温かい歓迎を心より感謝します。トレーニング、頑張ってください！来年の@Tokyo2020パラリンピックで皆様の雄姿を拝見するのを楽しみにしています
The Sussex’s official Instagram account posted the photo of the prince alongside the schoolchildren right after the comment about the royal’s looks has been made.
Several fans of the prince posted congratulatory comments on the photo showing Harry during his trip. The post has been liked almost 200,000 times.
“There’s a hard-working royal. Safe travels,” said one fan.
“Well done Prince Harry for how far the Invictus games have come and all the achievements… couldn’t be more proud of you and Meghan,” said another admirer of the royal couple.
Yet another follower remarked, “Hellooo Invictus games! Proud of you Prince Harry for this huge accomplishment.”
Following the match, which England lost Harry was seen in a photo posted to the couple’s Instagram account giving South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a big hug.
Congratulations South Africa! Rugby World Cup champions 2019! • "Tonight was not England's night, but the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months. Hold your heads high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn't have asked more from you. To the whole of South Africa – rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you. After last month's visit, I can't think of a nation that deserves it more. Well done and enjoy! Arigatu gozaimasu Nihon ????????" – The Duke of Sussex #RWC2019 #RWCFinal
In the photo’s caption, the prince cited his trip to Africa with his wife Meghan Markle this past September for which they took their young son Archie along for his first royal tour. The caption stated that he could not think of a country that deserved the win more than any other.
It was during this trip that the couple were captured on film peeling back the curtain on the secrecy of royal life in the documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey. The Inquisitr reported that both Prince Harry and Meghan were quite frank regarding their depiction of royal life as the cameras rolled and the couple was questioned by reporter Tom Bradby.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly take a break from public life that will last throughout the holiday season. The couple will reportedly spend Thanksgiving in California with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland. Christmas will be shared with the royal family in England.
