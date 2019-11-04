Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Gets In The Holiday Spirit In Red Lingerie And Tutu Skirt

Alexina Graham is more than ready for the holiday season.

On Monday, November 4, the Victoria’s Secret Angel expressed her love for Christmas festivities with a new Instagram post that her fans went absolutely wild for. In the shot, the 27-year-old sat in the middle of a large, sunlit room with a huge grin across her face — a clear sign of her excitement for the winter holidays.

While the Christmas season is often coupled with cold weather and snow, Alexina was hardly dressed for the freezing temperatures. Instead of cozy sweaters and scarves, the British bombshell had stripped down to a sexy lingerie look that, though not exactly appropriate for the time of year, still looked nothing short of stunning.

Alexina certainly had more than a few pulses racing with the sizzling new photo that proved impossible to ignore. The babe sported a set of red lingerie that a tag on the post indicated was from Victoria’s Secret, which did nothing but favors for the model’s flawless physique.

The redheaded beauty rocked a skimpy lace bra that left very little to the imagination. Its wide neckline left her decolletage completely bare and flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, while its pushup style only enhanced the busty display.

On her lower half, the babe sported a matching pair of panties that were equally risque. The itty-bitty number was a daringly cheeky design that showcased her killer curves and long, toned legs, which were stretched out in front of her as she sat on the wooden floor.

As an extra layer to the look, Alexina also sported a long tutu skirt, though the coverage it provided to her skin-baring display was minimal. The tulle fabric was completely sheer, and a long slit fell right in the middle of the piece to reveal her sculpted stems. Its thick waistband sat right in the middle of her torso, drawing attention to her chiseled abs and highlighting her slender frame.

The stunner completed the look with one strappy red shoe.

Alexina’s signature red tresses fell messily around her head in loose waves, with one long lock falling right in front of her face. Fortunately, it wasn’t enough to cover up her gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip, highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the lingerie model’s Christmas look with love. As of this writing, the upload earned almost 20,000 likes as well as dozens of compliments within just three hours of going live to Instagram.

“You are so beautiful! Love the vibe,” one person wrote.

Loading...

Another said that Alexina was “a queen.”

“You’re my favorite thing about Christmas,” commented a third.

Alexina is often showing some skin on her Instagram page no matter what the occasion is. Just last week, the babe stripped down completely for a sultry black-and-white snap that saw her covering up with nothing but a towel, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.