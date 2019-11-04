‘Playboy’ Vixen Ana Cheri Shows Off Her Curvy Backside In White Knitted Pants

Ana Cheri showcased her curvy backside in a pair of knitted pants for her latest Instagram update on Monday morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Ana rocked an all-white ensemble that hugged her curves tightly. The former Playboy model is seen sitting on a plush gray chair as she showcases her booty for the camera in a pair of white knitted pants that were a bit sheer and allowed fans to see a little skin peeking through. Ana also wore a matching tank top.

Ana’a lean legs, toned arms, and tiny waist were also on display in the picture as she posed with a seductive look on her face.

The model had her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and worn in soft, straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder for the picture. Ana ran her fingers through her locks as she sported a full face of makeup.

The application included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a red lip gloss. She also added darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, Ana had pumpkins of all colors and sizes on display. She also appeared to have a candle on the table next to her and some black spiderweb material left over from her Halloween decorations.

In the caption of the photo, Ana reminded her over 12.4 million followers to “fall back,” following the time change due to daylight savings over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the fitness guru’s fans made short work of sharing their love for the photo, clicking the like button over 56,000 times and leaving more than 400 comments in the span of just one hour after the picture was posted to the platform.

“Never to late for pumpkins,” one of Ana’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“Definition of really beautiful,” another fan stated, adding heart emoji in the process.

“Gorgeous as always, beautiful style. I like time change because of one hour more for sleeping. It’s so good to sleep longer and then wake up and feel good,” a third fan stated.

“Wow. Amazingly beautiful Angel. Beautiful blossom flower,” a fourth comment read.

Just one day before rocking her white knitted outfit, Ana stripped down to her sheer, white lingerie on Instagram. In the photo, the model is seen wearing the strappy bra and underwear set that also boasted lace detailing.

Ana Cheri’s fans loved that photo as well, which has garnered more than 267,000 likes in just 24 hours.