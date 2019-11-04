Christina Milian Rocks A Black Bikini Top & Bares Baby Bump At The Beach

Christina Milian soaked up the rays at the beach, and shared several photos with her Instagram fans. The soon-to-be-mom rocked a black bikini top and light-toned wrap as she posed with her friend.

In the caption, the singer noted that her friend is Hila Shtork Zigdon, and that they’ve been friends for a year. It looks like the pair have a sweet friendship so far, as one of the photos showed Hila placing her hands on Christina’s growing baby bump. Hila, who is notably taller than Christina, wore a brightly-colored tropical dress over an animal-print bikini top.

The final image was a close-up photo of Christina lounging on a towel at the beach. Behind her, a mostly empty sandy stretch of beach with a hint of the ocean appeared in the background. The entrepreneur smiled with her lips closed while glancing down at the camera. Her bikini top was black with white accents, and featured halter-style straps. The white accents included a strip of mesh-like designs complemented by atypical threading. Her booty wrap boasted a very light shade of pink, and rested just under her belly. This photo gave followers a good look at the celebrity’s growing baby bump.

Christina accessorized in a simple way for her look. She pulled her hair back in a slick, low ponytail with a middle part and she rocked round sunglasses, and small hoop earrings. She propped herself up with her left arm as she lay on her side for the shot.

The photo, which garnered more than 109,000 likes in the first three hours since being posted, also elicited many compliments from adoring fans.

“Awww you look amazing!!! For real. Glowing,” noted a follower.

“You look positively beautiful AND HAPPY!” exclaimed a fan.

“You make pregnancy look so easy lol,” expressed an admirer.

“Omg the cutest tummy i have ever seen! Let’s hope mine would be as cute as yours when i do get prego in the future!!” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

Christina shared another photo six days ago that showed off her baby bump. However, she was spotted in a light-colored ensemble that covered her from head-to-toe, including a tight top, leggings, and knee-high boots. She posed on the street in Paris while in front of an elaborate wall comprised of bright green tile. The singer seemed to keep warm showcasing a fuzzy white jacket and a turtleneck shirt featuring horizontal stripes.