Christina Milian Rocks A Black Bikini Top & Bares Baby Bump At The Beach

Christina Milian soaked up the rays at the beach, and shared several photos with her Instagram fans. The soon-to-be-mom rocked a black bikini top and light-toned skirt, and shared a couple of images where she posed with her friend.

In the captions, the singer noted that her friend is Hila Shtork Zigdon, and that they’ve been friends for a year. It looks like the pair have a sweet friendship so far, as one of the photos showed Hila posing next to Christina and placing her hands on her growing baby bump. Hila was also notably taller than Christina, and wore a brightly-colored tropical dress over an animal-print bikini top.

The final image was a close-up photo of Christina, however, and showed her lounging on a towel at the beach. Behind her, you could see a mostly empty sandy stretch of beach with a hint of the ocean. The entrepreneur smiled with her lips closed while glancing down at the camera. Her bikini top was black with white accents, and featured halter-style straps. The white accents included a strip of mesh-like designs, which were complemented by threading. Meanwhile, her skirt was a very light shade of pink, and rested right under her belly. This photo gave followers a good look at her ever-growing baby bump.

Plus, Christina accessorized simply for the look, as she pulled her hair back in a slick, low ponytail with a middle part. She also wore round sunglasses, and small hoop earrings. She propped herself up with her left arm and lay on her left side for the shot.

The photo, which has garnered over 109,000 likes in the first three hours since it was posted, also elicited many compliments from adoring fans.

“Awww you look amazing!!! For real. Glowing,” noted a follower.

“You look positively beautiful AND HAPPY!” exclaimed a fan.

“You make pregnancy look so easy lol,” expressed an admirer.

“Omg the cutest tummy i have ever seen! Let’s hope mine would be as cute as yours when i do get prego in the future!!” gushed an Instagram user.

Christina also shared another photo six days ago that showed off her baby bump, but this time, she was spotted in a light-colored ensemble that covered her head-to-toe. It included a tight top, leggings, and knee-high boots. She posed in the streets of Paris, and stood in front of an elaborate wall that was comprised of bright green tile. The singer seemed to keep warm with a fuzzy white jacket and a turtleneck shirt with horizontal stripes.