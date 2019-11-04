‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Gloria Returns

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of November 4 and beyond bring new faces to Genoa City, and many old favorites also return to town for November sweeps storylines.

Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) dad, Eric Vanderway (Jon Briddell), is on-screen on Friday, November 8, according to SheKnows Soaps. Eric is the son of Dina (Marla Adams) and Stuart Brooks. Dina had a one night stand with Stuart on prom night, and then she left to go to Europe for a year. During her time abroad, Dina had Eric and gave him up for adoption to the Vanderways. Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) uncovered this secret while writing the Abbott family’s story.

Because Theo told everybody, including Jack, Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Summer (Hunter King) that his dad passed away, it’s unclear if Eric arrives in person or as a spirit or memory. Whatever happens, Eric will somehow be included in the storyline this Friday.

Speaking of Dina’s secret child, another child of hers who wasn’t John Abbott’s, Ashley, returns home soon. Eileen Davidson will reprise her role on the soap starting the week of November 11. In her last appearance, Ashley and Jack merged her company, My Beauty, with Jabot. It’s unclear how Ashley will feel about Jack having Billy (Jason Thompson) and Kyle sharing the CEO duties at the family business while he writes a book with Traci. Most likely, she will have something to say about it, though, especially considering how badly Ashley wanted to sit in the CEO chair in the past.

Since the bombshell storyline last fall that saw Ashley leave Genoa City for Paris — with all her patents and after tricking Jack into thinking he wasn’t John Abbott’s son for a while — she’s returned several times for various reasons. Ashley came home for both Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) memorial and the reading of his will. She last showed up in Genoa City in August. It is unclear how extended Ashley’s stay will be this time.

Loading...

Judith Chapman may bring Gloria Bardwell back to the storyline soon. Recently, Michael Baldwin actor Christian LeBlanc revealed he’d filmed scenes with the actress who plays his on-screen mother. The last time Gloria appeared in Genoa City was in October 2018. Most recently, Chapman portrayed Diana Colville on Days of our Lives from January to March 2019. Before she disappeared from the Y&R storyline without a word, Gloria acted as Jack’s assistant at Jabot, and she often found herself in the middle of plenty of drama.