‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Celebrates Engagement With Fiancé Beau Clark And Lisa Vanderpump

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark got engaged in July.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark celebrated their engagement over the weekend.

Over three months after Clark proposed in a cemetery in Los Angeles, he and Schroeder were joined by their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump and Katie Maloney, for an over-the-top celebration on Saturday night, November 2 in West Hollywood, California.

According to a November 3 report from Us Weekly magazine, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who have been quite close to Schroeder and Clark over the past couple of years, were noticeably absent from the event. However, their failure to attend wasn’t the result of any potential feud between them. Instead, the couple was simply out of town hosting their own paid event in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“Thank you so much to everyone who came out last night. It was magical,” Schroeder wrote on Instagram after the event concluded.

Throughout and after the engagement party, Schroeder, Clark, and their guests shared numerous photos and videos on their Instagram pages, one of which included former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Vanderpump enjoying the bash.

As fans will recall, Vanderpump left her role on the Real Housewives in June, around the time she and the Vanderpump Rules cast began filming the show’s upcoming eighth season.

During a recent episode of her podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, Schroeder opened up about keeping her guest list small when it comes to her upcoming wedding to Clark, which will take place sometime next year in Rome, Italy.

“I’m sorry but this day isn’t about anyone else but me and Beau and if someone questions why they aren’t invited to something, I’m just sorry. It is what it is,” Schroeder explained to her listeners.

“I’m really going to have the thickest skin because I’m not going to be at any of my wedding events feeling uncomfortable with someone or feeling any sort of tension. I don’t want any of that,” she added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder opened up about her lacking intimacy with Clark during another episode of her podcast, explaining that because of her and Clark’s ongoing planning and her popular book tour, they simply do not have a ton of time to enjoy one another in private.

Schroeder and Clark began dating in February of last year after being introduced by mutual friends.

Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.