E. Jean Carroll: Who Is The Journalist Suing Donald Trump After Accusing Him Of Rape?

'Decades ago, the now President of the United States raped me,' she alleges in a lawsuit.

E. Jean Carroll, a journalist who has accused President Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, has filed a lawsuit against him for defamation following his denials, CNBC News reports.

Here, now, are some facts about the latest woman to file suit against Donald Trump for sexual improprieties.

She’s Been Writing An Advice Column For Elle For Nearly 30 Years

Since 1993, Carroll has penned the “Ask E. Jean” column for Elle Magazine. In her column, she dishes out advice about love, marriage, dating, sex, and relationships. In a 2013 Chicago Tribune roundup of the best of the best in the magazine industry, Carroll was deemed one of the “Five Best Columnists.”