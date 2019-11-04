E. Jean Carroll: Who Is The Journalist Suing Donald Trump After Accusing Him Of Rape?

'Decades ago, the now President of the United States raped me,' she alleges in a lawsuit.

E. Jean Carroll, a journalist who has accused President Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, has filed a lawsuit against him for defamation following his denials, CNBC News reports.

Here, now, are some facts about the latest woman to file suit against Donald Trump for sexual improprieties.

She’s Been Writing An Advice Column For Elle For Nearly 30 Years

Since 1993, Carroll has penned the “Ask E. Jean” column for Elle Magazine. In her column, she dishes out advice about love, marriage, dating, sex, and relationships. In a 2013 Chicago Tribune roundup of the best of the best in the magazine industry, Carroll was deemed one of the “Five Best Columnists.”

She’s been praised for telling her female correspondents that they should “never ever” structure their lives around men, as well as for her compassionate tone when she writes to women experiencing difficult situations.

She’s Had A Lengthy And Award-Winning Career In Journalism

In addition to her work with Elle, Carroll has written extensively for other magazines, websites, and TV shows.

Saying that her focus is on the “heart of the heart of the country,” Carroll has written about regular Americans and their day-to-day lives. For example, in 1992, writing for Esquire, Carroll wrote about basketball groupies, and in 1994, she wrote about four white Indiana teenagers kicked out of school for dressing like black artists. She’s also written for Playboy, Outside, and Rolling Stone, among others.

A 1998 piece for Playboy almost cost her her life. Believing that women of the time period all complained that men were too sensitive and that some were craving a “primitive” man, she went to Papua New Guinea and befriended two local tribesmen and went hiking into the mountains with them. During the hike, she nearly died, she claims.

In addition to her work for magazines, Carroll has been a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and and the short-lived NBC-owned cable channel America’s Talking, for which she won an ACE Award for her “Ask E. Jean” show, based on her advice column.

She’s From Indiana And Was Once An Award-Winning Cheerleader

Born in Detroit in 1943, Carroll was raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana by her inventor father and her politician mother. She attended Indiana University where she pledged Pi Beta Phi and was a cheerleader and pageant contestant, winning “Miss Indiana University,” which she claims in an article in The Cut that she won for a dramatic reading of Dick and Jane. Representing Indiana University, she won the “Miss Chearleader USA” title in 1964.