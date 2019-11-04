Janet Jackson Goes Makeup Free At The Airport Ahead Of Australian Tour

Janet Jackson is getting ready to jet off to Australia and has treated fans to a new video clip of herself.

The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper took to Instagram to share with her 3.8 million followers that she was at the airport, expressing her excitement that she can’t wait to see everyone.

“Hey you guys, I’m at the airport and I’m so excited. I can’t wait to see you in Australia. See you soon,” she said in the video, smiling.

In the clip, Jackson appears completely makeup-free. She has on a black cap that has the word “equality” written in white in capital letters with a full stop. She is sporting her curly locks down and is wearing a black sweater.

It seems the video was taken on a private jet that is starting to set off onto the runway.

Janet is flying to the country from London, U.K., as she geotags the post letting fans know where she is.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” icon has been spending a lot of time in London recently and has been with her team. Over the weekend, she uploaded a fierce photo of herself with her makeup artist and one of her dancers who are likely to be flying on the same jet as her, per The Inquisitr. The photo achieved over 62,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her fans.

As for her recent video upload, it seems to have gone down well with her followers, racking up more than 35,200 views and over 13,700 likes within two hours.

“You remember me so much of your brother… All the best to you, Janet,” one user wrote.

“Most attractive lady I can think of,” another shared.

“I love you. Have fun in Australia,” a third fan commented, attaching multiple heart emoji.

“You’re looking more beautiful than ever,” a fourth follower insisted.

The tour Jackson is about to embark on internationally is in honor of her legendary album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, which is celebrating its 30th year since its release.

The Australian leg will be part of an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019” which will see Janet headline the show each night. She will be joined by The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon for each date. The tour will kick off in Perth at the HBF Park on November 8.

Once she is done Down Under, the “Call On Me” hitmaker will visit Hawaii for two dates towards the end of the month.