Blond Beauty Anna Katharina Flaunts Killer Figure In Floral Bikini

Bikini model Anna Katharina put her curves on display with her latest Instagram update in which she wore in a tiny floral two-piece that did little to cover her up.

In the photo, Anna was standing on a sidewalk among lush green foliage and palm trees. The turquoise water of the ocean and the blue sky could be seen in the distance. While the scenery might have been beautiful, Anna’s killer figure stole the show.

Anna’s skimpy swimsuit was made from a tropical-print fabric that had blue, white, yellow, pink, and purple colors in it. The ensemble featured a classic triangle top with a halter-style tie that left a good deal of her breasts exposed. The bottoms were equally revealing, seeming to cover as little as possible. On display was Anna’s voluptuous chest, tight abs, and curvy hips. She posed with one hip off to the side, emphasizing her hourglass shape. The model’s skin looked flawless in the outdoor light.

Anna looked to be wearing a natural application of makeup, which included dark brows, a smoky eye, and a matte pink color on her lips. She wore her hair brushed back over her shoulders as she held a yellow tropical flower behind one ear. The flower was Anna’s only accessory for the photo. She tilted her head as she gave the camera a sweet smile.

In the post’s caption, Anna said that her bathing suit was from fashion brand Fashion Nova, an online brand she often models for. The beauty also joked that any Instagram influencer who has ever gone to Hawaii has taken basically the same photo. Regardless of the somewhat typical bikini photo, her followers seemed to be impressed with the snap and gushed over how pretty she looked.

“Very sexy & sultry. Big time,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful,” said a second fan.

“Looking magnificent!” a third admirer chimed in.

“This is a damn hot pic,” wrote a fourth follower.

Anna has thrilled her followers with dozens of hot swimsuit photos over the past few months that include a variety of styles and shapes. The model certainly does not seem to be shy about showing off her body. She recently wowed her fans with a sexy snap in which she wore a cheetah-print swimsuit. That being said, the beauty is not all about bathing suits. She can also rock a soft, feminine look just as well as she can any bikini.