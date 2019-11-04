Kailyn Lowry Reveals If She Would Have Lauren Comeau On Podcast, Says She And Vee Rivera Are ‘Always Good’

Kailyn Lowry c0-hosts a podcast with Lindsie Chrisley with the two women inviting special guests onto their show. On Twitter, Kail asked for some suggestions from fans regarding which personalities they would like to hear from on the Coffee Convos podcast.

One social media follower asked Kail about Javi Marroquin’s girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, being invited to appear the show. Kail wasn’t exactly opposed to the idea, but she did have some conditions for that to happen.

“As soon as she’s ready to come talk to me woman to woman and apologize, she’s welcome anytime,” Kail wrote on Twitter.

Kailyn didn’t go into any detail about what exactly she wanted an apology for, though. However, earlier this year, Kailyn opened up about Lauren on her podcast.

According to InTouch Weekly, Kail admitted that she didn’t like that Lauren has been using Kail’s kids in her social media ads. The reality star claimed she messaged Lauren about the situation, asking Lauren not to use the son she shares with Javi Marroquin in any ads.

“If my sons are in any of my ads online, they’re getting a fee for that. My kids get paid to be in my ads. So you’re sure as sh*t not going to turn it around and do a $200 post and use my kid for free. That’s not the way this works,” Kail vented.

When another follower asked Kailyn how she gets along with the women in her exes lives, Kail didn’t give a response regarding her current relationship with Lauren. However, she did address how she and her oldest son’s father’s wife, Vee Rivera, get along.

“Me and @vjtx0 are always good! Jo, vee and I always try to do what’s best for the kids regardless,” Kail revealed on Twitter.

While it doesn’t sound like Kailyn will be inviting Lauren to appear on her podcast anytime soon, some followers also said they would like Kail to have her former co-star Jenelle Evans on her podcast. As some fans may know, the two women have not always had the best relationship, but Kailyn isn’t opposed to including the mom-of-three on her podcast to “tell her story” following the shocking news that Jenelle is divorcing her husband David Eason. Kailyn revealed that she has reached out to her producers about having Jenelle on her podcast, but explained she doesn’t have a way to contact her former co-star.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.