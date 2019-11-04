Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Goes Futuristic In Metallic Bikini & Matching Thigh-High Boots

Suzy Cortez is showed off her world-famous curves in a jaw-dropping metallic bikini and thigh-high boots for a new “futuristic” look on Monday. The Miss BumBum winner stunned her fans with her latest Instagram post, and likely got pulses racing in the process.

In the photo, Suzy is seen looking gorgeous as she rocked the silver two-piece. The bikini boasted a classic triangle top, which flaunted the model’s abundant cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs. The matching bottoms also showcased the pageant winner’s curvy hips and lean legs. Suzy added the reflective boots, which laced up the front, and a matching jacket on top.

The model opted to wear her long, dark locks parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that cascaded over her shoulder.

The Brazilian bombshell also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow to her face, and a nude lip to complete the glam look.

Suzy crouched down on one knee on a white tile floor as she posed with a seductive look on her face in the photo. Meanwhile, the background behind her was all white with a blue and yellow tint at the top.

In the caption of the photo, the model promised fans that they could see more risque photos by heading over to a paid subscription site.

Of course, Suzy’s over 2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photo, which earned nearly 1,700 likes and over 45 comments within the first 20 minutes after it went live on the platform.

“You are [a] very beautiful damsel,” one of Suzy’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“WTF woooow Suzy bellísima,” another adoring fan stated, adding heart, drooling face, and kissing face emoji for emphasis.

“I love you,” another social media user plainly stated in the comments.

Loading...

“Woooooowwww,” a fourth stunned follower remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy has been posting a lot of new professional photos to social media over the past week. The model’s been giving fans quite the treat in tiny bikinis with dollar bills shoved into them, bright red two-pieces paired with latex boots and cowboys hats, and some skimpy crop tops and high heels.

Suzy Cortez has proven time and again that she is not afraid to show off her curves. She’s got a super-fit figure, which helped her win the Miss BumBum crown, and it seems that she’s not about to hide it under layers of clothing.