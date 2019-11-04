Kaley Cuoco Looks Stunning In Floral Suit As She Hits The Red Carpet For Pit Bull Charity Event

Kaley Cuoco was looking sleek and stylish as she hit the red carpet for a Stand Up For Pits Foundation event this weekend.

Pictures from the event showed The Big Bang Theory actress wearing a floral-patterned double-breasted jacket and loose-fitting pants as she posed on the red carpet with husband Karl Cook and a pair of their adorable pit bulls. Pictures from the red carpet were shared by The Daily Mail, which noted that the event benefited the Stand Up For Pits Foundation, a non-profit that aims to help pit bulls find homes and escape dog fighting.

Kaley actually served as host for the 9th Annual Stand Up For Pits charity event at the Mayan Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, and has a close relationship with the foundation’s founder, comedian Rebecca Corry.

While the coverage helped draw some attention for the charity, there was plenty of spotlight on the actress herself, and Kaley also got good reviews for her attire at the event.

“The double-breasted jacket and loose fitting pants glistened under the bright lights of the cameras,” the report from The Daily Mail noted. “Keeping the color scheme, she also wore strapped sandals and styled her blonde tresses long and flowing to the middle of her back, with a health dose of soft waves and a part in the middle.”

The report noted that she added strapped sandals in the same color scheme and wore her hair long and flowing to the middle of her back.

Kaley took to Instagram on Monday to share more shots from the charity event.

Animal-related causes have always been near to Kaley’s heart, and animals have always been very welcome in her home. Together, she and Cook have a small stable of animals in their home that includes a rabbit, several dogs, and a number of horses. For Karl, part of this is work-related as he is a professional equestrian, but Kaley has a love of horses as well and owns several of her own.

In fact, Kaley told People magazine earlier this year that she and Karl first connected through their love of horses. Kaley said that the two first met at a horse show, and new immediately that they had a strong connection.

“It was totally meant to be. We were pretty much a good match from the beginning,” Kaley shared.

“We share so much love for animals — we love horses and we love the sport,” she added.