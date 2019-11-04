Donald Trump Claims Infamous ‘Covfefe’ Tweet Has ‘Deep Meaning’

Donald Trump made headlines early in his presidency when he tweeted the word “covfefe” in a social media post about the “constant negative press” he says he faces. The garbled tweet instantly went viral, and one person even named their thoroughbred racehorse – who went on to win the Breeder’s Cup this weekend – after the new word. At the time, most people wrote the tweet off as an uncorrected typo, but now, the president is claiming that the message may have held a deeper meaning.

On Monday, in response to a tweet about Covfefe — a three-year-old Filly who won the $1 million prize in the Filly & Mare Sprint at the race in Santa Anita Park in Southern California under jockey Joel Rosario — Trump wrote that perhaps his message wasn’t a mistake after all, according to the New York Post.

“Great! But how do you know it was a ‘mistweet?’ May be something with deep meaning!” he wrote.

On March 31, 2017, Trump wrote the initial message that launched a firestorm of attention, mockery, and interest.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” wrote the president.

He deleted the message, and a few hours later, he followed it up with a second one.

“Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’???” his message read.

A horse named “Covfefe” won a Breeder’s Cup event at Santa Anita today. Named after President Trump’s famous mistweet, she has now won six of her first eight races.pic.twitter.com/YhcdPukPqC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 2, 2019

Later, Sean Spicer, who acted as Trump’s first White House press secretary, addressed the seemingly nonsensical tweet. During a press conference, he didn’t admit that the message was a mistweet, but asserted that “the president and a small group of people know exactly” what the word meant.

While Spicer made the statement with a straight face, the press corps burst into laughter at the comment. While many write off the president’s less important tweets as humorous, his messages have had an impact on the stock market, according to one study.

The word was adopted by Trump supporters as evidence that the president could be politically incorrect and could tune out the criticism from the left. Liberal Americans adopted the word as proof that the president wasn’t as cautious in his communications as previous leaders.

But Jamie Roth, who runs LNJ Foxwood stables, adopted the word to name her horse, who has a Twitter account of her own under the name RealCovfefeRacehorse.

“We gave the name to her because we thought she was special and we thought the name was kind of funny,” she said.

Roth says that she tries to stay out of politics, but she isn’t a supporter of Trump.

“He’s not for me, but obviously he is for some other people,” she said. “He just doesn’t stand for the things that I believe it. But I believe in Covfefe.”