‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Mariah Spoils Tessa

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of November 3 through 8 bring serious shakeups for Genoa City residents as Kyle finds out Theo is his cousin, and Chelsea receives a deadly threat against Connor. November sweeps are in full swing, and things get crazy on Y&R.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tries to hide what she’s been doing, according to SheKnows Soaps. Abby (Melissa Ordway) worries that Chelsea finds herself once again embroiled in a mess, but Chelsea doesn’t let her business partner know what’s going on with her. Plus, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is devastated that Chelsea missed his big announcement, and she plays it off like she had to deal with work issues. Chelsea is not going to let the people in her life know that Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) is threatening her over his partnership with her late husband, Calvin. Later, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) work undercover to try to help Chelsea regain her cash.

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) acts as a peacekeeper as Kyle (Michael Mealor) continues to disapprove of Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) new status in the family. Jack lets his son know that Theo will be welcomed, and that cuts Kyle to his core. Kyle feels alone in his concern about what Theo could do to their family. As the week progresses, Theo looks into the Abbotts, and he finds out some interesting details about his new relatives. Theo’s father, Eric Vanderway (Jon Briddell), is on screen by Friday. Because Theo told Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle that his dad passed away, it’s unclear if Eric will be in a memory or if he’s somehow still alive and will show up in Genoa City.

Before the week ends, Jack and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) team up. They’ve had a successful partnership in the past, and this time is no different. Things with Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) are stable, but Jack and Nikki are still friends. They figure out how to work to achieve their common goal.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) takes a risk. Things are on the right path for Billy in his personal life with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and he is still in therapy. However, he is ready to changes things up, and Billy goes for it.

While Billy takes chances, Adam (Mark Grossman) bends the truth, which is no big stretch for him. Adam often finds himself embroiled in lies and schemes, and he continues with that habit about something huge this week. Plus, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) comes to a realization. Last week she turned down Adam’s offer of $2 million to leave for good, and now she realizes why.

For their first anniversary, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) romances Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Mariah is thrilled that she’s in a long-term healthy relationship. Sure, she and Tessa had a rocky start, but things have been great for several months now. Mariah promises to rock Tessa’s world with her big celebration to mark their special milestone.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) steps up when it comes to his family. Early in the week, he and Lola (Sasha Calle) learn that Adrian (Jay Montalvo) skipped town without paying his hotel bill, and Rey tries to make it right. Also, Rey and Sharon (Sharon Case) are going strong again, and he wants to ensure that their relationship continues heading in the right direction.

After Victor orders an investigation into Amanda (Mishael Morgan), she works hard to avoid her past. The whole time she’s been in town, Amanda has acted cagey about her history, and some of it comes back to haunt her soon, especially when Devon (Bryton James) arrives home with unsettling news.