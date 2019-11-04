‘Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition’ Model Jasmine Sanders Compares Her Thong String Bikini To Floss

Jasmine Sanders will appear in the 2020 'Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.'

Jasmine Sanders recently revealed that she’ll be featured in the 2020 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, and she’s been busy posing for her pictorial. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for the magazine shared a behind-the-scenes look at a tiny bikini that Jasmine wore for one of her shoots. She hilariously compared the barely-there garment to dental floss.

In the video, Jasmine, aka “Golden Barbie,” is wearing a white string bikini that is constructed out of a minimal amount of fabric. It features a triangle top and bottoms that dip extremely low in the front. The strings on the bathing suit bottoms sit up unusually high on the model’s slender hips, creating a deep V-shape. When Jasmine turns to the side, it becomes evident why they look this way. The thin straps of the bottoms are attached to the back of her bikini top to pull them up as high as possible.

As Jasmine talks about her revealing bikini, the stunning blond bombshell holds a long piece of dental floss in her hands. She stretches it out in front of her face before holding it against her side, presumably so that her viewers can compare it to her bathing suit.

“Alright guys, this is my outfit,” she says with a laugh. “A little bit of dental floss never hurt anybody.”

At the end of the video, she waves the floss at the camera and gives her viewers an air kiss.

Jasmine’s signature golden tresses look gorgeous and untamed, and she’s wearing soft makeup that enhances her natural beauty. Her eyeshadow is a light champagne shade, and her glossy lips are a pearly pale pink.

The caption of the Instagram video includes a message about the importance of flossing, and Jasmine Sanders responded to it with her own dental hygiene PSA.

“Your parents will thank me later! Haha brush and don’t forget to floss kids ha ha!” she wrote.

“I will never forget to floss again,” read one response to the video.

“Hanging on by a thread!!” another commenter wrote.

The video was filmed at the Soori Bali resort hotel located on the Indonesian island of Bali. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Instagram account has shared multiple pictures and videos from the tropical locale of some of this year’s photo shoots, and Jasmine has been the focus of many of the page’s recent posts. The 28-year-old model is pictured rocking a different white bikini in one snapshot that was taken in front of a stunning backdrop of lush green grass surrounded by a forest of palm trees.

Jasmine announced that she would be appearing in the 2020 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition in a video that was uploaded to the publication’s Instagram account on Monday. She was the 2019 Rookie of the Year, so this marks her second time modeling for the magazine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo will also be gracing the pages of the 2020 issue.