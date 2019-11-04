Jessica Simpson’s Ex-Husband Nick Lachey Says ‘Newlyweds’ Is Not ‘Family Viewing’ With Wife Vanessa

The singer says his current wife is not a fan of his reality TV past with his first wife.

Nick Lachey says his wife Vanessa is not a fan of Newlyweds, his former MTV reality show with first wife Jessica Simpson. The 45-year-old 98 Degrees alum revealed that while he’s grateful for the exposure the 2003 reality show gave him, it causes some friction with his current wife, Vanessa Minnillo, whom he married in 2011.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lachey revealed that the hit show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which ran for three seasons on MTV from 2003 to 2005, gave him the chance to show who he was as a young newlywed husband amid his fame as a boy band member.

“Although that chapter of my life is obviously closed,” Lachey told Cohen of his years with Jessica. “But the show gave me a great platform to say, ‘Hey, this is who I am.’ And got a lot of fans to this day because of the show.”

While Newlyweds remains a pop culture classic, Lachey said that he and his wife Vanessa don’t watch reruns of the show with their three kids.

“We don’t sit around and watch it at the house,” he said. “If you can imagine, it’s not family viewing.”

Newlyweds followed the early days of Nick and Jessica’s marriage after they tied the knot in 2002. In one of the most memorable episodes, the “dumb blonde” stereotype was exaggerated after Jessica opened a can of Chicken of the Sea tuna and confused the tuna brand for canned chicken.

Lachey told Cohen his wife Vanessa doesn’t appreciate it when fans come up to them to talk about Jessica’s notorious tuna scene.

“Yeah, that’s a buzzkill,” Lachey admitted of the touchy topic.

He admitted that he doesn’t like to relive that scene, in which he schooled his former wife on the definition of “Chicken of the Sea,” either.

While Lachey is grateful for the fame he received from Newlyweds, it’s not a place he ever wants to go again — even without his wife in the room. The star previously told The Daily Beast that he has never gone back and watched old episodes of the reality show because he is happy with his life the way it is now.

“I haven’t [rewatched the episodes], and I’m sure you can imagine why,” Lachey said. “That was a chapter in my life that was…well, I lived it, and I’m not in a hurry to go back and live it again. I couldn’t be happier with where my life has taken me, and I don’t see any reason to ever look back. So I’ve never watched it since.”

Still, Nick and Jessica’s marriage could make headlines again soon. Simpson is set to release her memoir, which will touch on her four-year marriage to Lachey. The mom of three, who is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, has already said that while the book won’t be a juicy tell-all about her years with Nick, her first marriage will be addressed in the memoir.

You can see the famous chicken/tuna scene from Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica below.