Ukrainian Cutie Leanna Bartlett Wows Fans In Two-Piece Ensemble That Flaunts Her Rock-Hard Abs

Leanna Bartlett stunned in her latest Instagram update on Sunday night. The Ukrainian model sported a gorgeous two-piece ensemble that flaunted all of her enviable curves.

In the photo, Leanna is seen wearing the glittery gold two-piece outfit. The cropped top highlighted the model’s ample bust and toned arms, while the short skirt spotlighted her curvy hips and lean legs. In addition, Leanna’s rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap, likely giving fans tons of fitness inspiration.

The blond bombshell had her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves. Leanna grabbed fistfuls of her hair and lifted it off of her neck, while posing with a sultry look on her face.

The model finished off her glam look with a full face of makeup. The application consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a dramatic eyeliner. She also opted for pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and a light pink lipstick on her plump pout.

The photo appeared to be taken in front of a swimming pool, as the water — as well as some green foliage and outdoor furniture — can be seen in the background of the shot.

In the caption, Leanna reveals that her gorgeous ensemble came from Fashion Nova, and her fans seemed to love it. The picture racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 500 comments in the span of just 12 hours.

“Thank you for your showing stomach in [a] new style and pose,” one of Leanna’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“More of your perfect photos miss. You beautiful blonde princess,” another fan stated, adding heart-eyed emoji as well.

“Most desirable girl of my life,” a third comment read.

“Wow! What a stunningly gorgeous beauty!” a fourth person commented.

Just a few hours before posting the photo of herself in the two-piece outfit, Leanna took to social media to share a video that likely got the pulses of her fans racing. In the clip, the model rocked a pair of black sweatpants with neon green embellishments and a matching sports bra.

The outfit continued to show off Leanna Bartlett’s fit figure as she completed her look with a pair of black sneakers. A gorgeous city scene is visible in the background of the video, which promoted Bang Energy drinks, a company that many Instagram models partner with on their feeds.