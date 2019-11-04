Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Insanely Toned Abs In Tight-Fitting Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is showing off the body that made her famous on her popular Instagram page.

The brunette bombshell has always been confident in her own skin, and she has never shied away from showing off her gorgeous figure in a number of flesh-baring outfits. While Emily regularly delights fans on social media with selfies and photos from her everyday life, she also shares plenty of photos from various photo shoots. In the most recent image that was shared for her 24 million-plus fans, Emily strikes a pose in a studio.

In the stunning new black-and-white shot, the model stands front and center with a dark backdrop just behind her. Ratajkowski does not specifically mention where she is or what product she is promoting, but one thing is for sure, she looks absolutely flawless. The beauty wears her long, dark locks down and straight and appears to be wearing just a little subtle makeup as she goes for a more natural look.

The model’s beautiful figure is fully on display for the camera while she’s clad in a tight-fitting tube top that exposes a little hint of cleavage as well as her insanely sculpted abs. The 28-year-old pairs the sexy top with high-waisted jeans and a black belt that hits just above her navel. Emily accessorizes the look with a thin silver necklace and matching bracelet.

The post has only been live on her account for a few short hours, but it’s already earned her plenty of attention from her loyal fan base, racking up over 530,000 likes and well over 900 comments. Many fans were quick to drop Ratajkowski a line to let her know how amazing she looks in the new snapshot while countless others had no words and opted to express their feelings by using the flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Omg Stunning,” one fan gushed with a series of flame and heart-eye emoji.

“You literally could not be any more perfect,” another social media user raved.

“You look like Kendall Jenner,” one more Instagram user pointed out.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Emily has been putting on a sexy display for her Instagram followers over the past few weeks. Last month, the model sent social media into a frenzy when she struck a pose in her bra and undies — only wearing a pair of red sweatpants. That particular photo amassed over 1.5 million likes and 3,300-plus comments.

Fans can stay in tune with all of Emily’s social media updates by giving her a follow on Instagram.