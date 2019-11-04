Instagram Babe Sierra Skye Sizzles In Sheer Black Lingerie & Fishnet Stockings

Sierra Skye continues to sizzle in her latest Instagram share.

The blond bombshell has never been one to shy away from showing off plenty of skin for the camera and that is exactly what she did this past weekend. In the latest post that was shared for her legion of 4.1 million followers, Skye ditched her signature bikini and slipped into something just as sexy and revealing for a brand new photo op.

In the hot new post, the blond bombshell strikes a pose outside at nighttime. The beauty looks directly into the camera for the photo, pursing her lips and tilting her head slightly back. Sierra wears her long, blond locks down and curled as they fall well past her chest. The model accessorizes the look with a chunky silver necklace and a pair of dainty earrings. And the Instagram sensation looks amazing while rocking a face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick.

To complete the sexy and chic look, Skye wears a sheer black lingerie teddy that exposes her taut tummy through the fabric. The top of the ensemble features black and ivory mesh around her chest and down the middle, and Sierra nearly pops out of it. The stunner completes her look with a pair of sexy, black fishnet stockings that show off her toned and tanned stems, while she sports a fur vest that falls off her shoulders.

The model does not specifically mention where she is headed for the evening but since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans. It’s garnered over 126,000 likes and well over 800-plus comments and that number continues to rise. Many followers took to the post to let Sierra know how amazing her body looks like while countless others simply commented using emoji.

“Mmmmmh… the scent of that lingerie.. exquisite,” one fan commented followed by a kissy face emoji.

“I’m not big on fishnet stockings, but you’re quite a catch! I’ll make an allowance for you in them! WOW,” another social media user wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another social media user raved.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Sierra wowed fans in another NSFW post, posing completely nude in her bathroom and covering her NSFW parts with her hands. Like her most recent update, that post earned Skye a ton of attention, racking up over 250,000 likes.