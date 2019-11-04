Florida Model Alexa Collins Ditches Her Bikini In Favor Of A Comfy Crop Top & Sweats

Alexa Collins slipped out of her bikini on Monday and opted to wear something a bit more comfortable — a cropped zipper hoodie and some matching sweatpants.

In the photo, Alexa is seen sitting at an outdoor table as she lounges in her chair looking glam. The Florida-based model stunned in her champagne-colored hoodie, which she left unzipped to reveal that she opted to go shirtless underneath.

Alexas paired her racy top with some matching sweats, which boasted a tied waist and a white, polka-dot design. The blond beauty’s ensemble may not have been along the lines of her red and white cupped bikini, but it did show off plenty of skin. The model’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs were all on display in the snap.

In the caption of the photo, Alexa revealed that she woke up feeling under the weather to kick off the week. So, instead of dressing up, she opted for a more comfortable ensemble. However, the swimwear model still looked gorgeous as she wore her long, golden locks parted down the center and styled in loose curls that flowed over her shoulders.

Alexa also decided on a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a pink gloss on her lips.

The social media sensation accessorized the outfit — which she revealed was by the brand Hot Miami Styles — with multiple rings on her fingers, a dainty chain and pendant around her neck, and some tan sneakers.

Alexa’s over 619,000 followers seemed to like the snap, which earned her over 1,000 likes and 30 comments in the span of just one hour.

“Dear lady. You are the loveliest of them all. Thanks for sharing your beauty. Hope you feel better,” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Under the weather, sorry to hear that. You got me ‘Over the Moon!’! Old saying, still true,” another fan commented.

“That look is so cute,” a third fan stated.

Loading...

“Absolutely beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

It appears that Alexa may be shying away from her bikini content just a bit as she’s been showcasing her curves in a multitude of outfits, including jumpsuits, gorgeous dresses, workout attire, tight jeans, and even her pajamas.

While Alexa Collins’ fans seem to love it all, they are seemingly the most enthusiastic about her bikini photos, which spotlight the model in her element.