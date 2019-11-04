Ashanti Wears Low-Cut Vest For Early 2000s Inspired Shoot

Over the weekend, “Luv” hitmaker Tory Lanez announced his new project, Chixtape 5, along with its artwork which has “Rain On Me” songstress Ashanti on it.

The cover sees Ashanti on a bed with a vintage cell phone. She is sporting her curly dark locks up while wearing a white vest top. The “Foolish” singer is rocking huge hoop earrings and a couple of necklaces. She is surrounded by a bedroom wall full of posters and a jacket hung up on the wall. There is a dreamcatcher next to the photos and she is surrounded by fluffy pillows and huge soft bear toy.

Ashanti is lying on her front while holding her phone with acrylic nails. She crosses her legs which are slightly raised behind her. The artwork has a very nostalgic early 2000s vibe to it.

Since the reveal of the cover, Ashanti has posted more images from the shoot to her own Instagram page.

In an upload of three photos, she takes fans on a little behind the scenes. In the first photo of her sitting up, her cleavage is on display in the low-cut vest. The edit on the photo has a small film strip that shows Ashanti posing with a flip phone, another image of her lying on her front, and a fierce shot of her wearing sheer sunglasses.

In another photo attached, she shows off her side profile in a fairly close-up shot of herself. She has huge thick gold hoop earrings on and isn’t looking directly at the camera. Her cheekbones look incredible in the artistic shot and her jawline looks sharp.

She credits the photographer Shane Crowley in her caption.

In a series of black-and-white images, Ashanti stuns in an incredibly low-cut short-sleeved top. She accessorizes herself with multiple necklaces and puts on frameless sunglasses. She attaches another candid photo of her on the bed where she is looking directly at the camera lens. For her caption, she references the lyrics from Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin Bout You” single.

Ashanti’s posts racked up thousands of likes and comments, proving to be popular with her 5.1 million followers.

Loading...

“Giving those Ashanti era vibes,” one user wrote referring to her first album.

“2002 Ashanti Has Entered The Chat. Timeless,” another shared.

“Gorgeous and fly all in one,” a third fan commented.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth follower remarked.

Lanez’s project, Chixtape 5, will be released on November 15. When he first revealed the artwork, Ashanti’s fans thought it was new music from her, per The Inquisitr. Her last album, Braveheart, was released in 2014.