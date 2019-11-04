Katie Holmes Radiates Beauty In Sheer Top & Black Heels During Charity Event

Katie Holmes rocked a gorgeous, sheer blouse to a fundraiser event on Sunday, as she continues to wow fans with her amazing fashion choices.

Daily Mail reports that Katie looked stunning as she wore the black sheer top, which boasted a white polka dot pattern and a tie element around the neck. The former Dawson’s Creek star tucked the top into a pair of black slacks that flaunted her tiny waist and lean legs, and completed the glam look with some black closed-toe heels.

Katie added a black belt to accessorize the look and wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in soft waves that fell around her shoulders and down her back.

The actress also rocked a full face of makeup for the event, looking youthful while wearing pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and dark pink lipstick. She also included defined eyebrows and long lashes to finish off the application.

The event benefited the MCC Theater in New York City, an off-Broadway company that began in 1986 with a small collective of young actors, writers, and directors. Katie and other attendees were invited to play their own version of Celebrity Game Night. The event also held a silent auction in hopes of raising money.

Before the event, Katie took to her Instagram account to share her look with her over 1.8 million followers. One of those posts gained over 26,000 likes and over 170 comments in less than 24 hours.

“Awesome hun. Great pic,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“This shot is so wonderful,” another fan stated.

“How beautiful Katie looks like a professional model always looks like you would win a Miss Universe, but the most beautiful thing will always be her great and special personality that she has, her kindness, simplicity, charisma, humility, good principles and values, a warrior to face and overcome the challenges and of course that beautiful smile you have are aspects worth admiring,” another adoring admirer commented.

“Guess you are a full-fledged model now instead of acting?” a fourth comment read.

Fans who follow Katie know that she’s solidified her title as a fashion icon over the past year. The actress has been wearing gorgeous and glamorous ensembles at events as well as in her daily life, and has become a true inspiration to fashionistas everywhere.

Just last week, Katie Holmes looked the queen of fall as she rocked an oversize knit sweater while strolling the streets of NYC, and her fans seemingly couldn’t love her evolving style more.