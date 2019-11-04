Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star David Eason Slams Jenelle Evans As ‘Stupid’ After Divorce Announcement On Instagram

David Eason lashed out at Jenelle Evans after she announced their split.

David Eason lashed out at his estranged wife, Jenelle Evans, on Instagram over the weekend after she announced their split last Thursday.

Days after the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three told her Instagram audience that she had moved herself and her children away from Eason after just two years of marriage, Eason took to his Instagram page where he told his fans and followers that he found Evans to be “stupid.”

On November 4, Pop Culture revealed that Eason’s diss was shared after a fan suggested Evans had gotten smart and left him.

“So glad Jenelle got smart!” an Instagram user wrote on Saturday.

“Nope, she’s still stupid,” Eason replied.

Evans announced her plans to divorce Eason last Thursday with a statement to her followers. In the statement, Evans said that while she didn’t intend for her marriage to end, she felt the decision was what was best for her three kids, including 10-year-old Jace, 5-year-old Kaiser, and 2-year-old Ensley.

Eason and Evans tied the knot in September 2017, just nine months after welcoming their daughter. Since then, the couple has gone through a number of ups and downs, including Eason’s firing from Teen Mom 2 in February of last year and Evans’ firing from the series earlier this year.

Eason has been staying focused on his children, including daughter Maryssa and son Kaden, since splitting from his wife.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider spoke to Us Weekly magazine last week after Evans’ divorce announcement was shared and suggested that their split was a long time coming.

“Things have been bad even when they looked good on the surface,” a source explained to the outlet at the time. “David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self.”

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children earlier this year after he shot and killed their dog for nipping at Ensley in their home. However, after a weeks-long investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS), the couple was able to regain custody of all of the children they lost.

Prior to her divorce announcement last week, Evans traveled to New York City, where she was rumored to have met with MTV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m.