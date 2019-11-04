Kailyn Lowry Talks ‘Teen Mom’ Cast, Reveals Who Is Her ‘Least Favorite’ And Who Is ‘Least Trustworthy’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been appearing on the hit reality show for nearly a decade and in a new interview, she is opening up about her cast members, revealing who she likes the least and who she feels isn’t the most trustworthy.

According to Pop Culture, the mom-of-three was a guest on the Domenick Nati Show and she opened up about some of her former co-stars.

Kail was asked which cast member is her “least favorite,” and she got candid and admitted that it was former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham.

Kail was then asked what it is about the former Teen Mom OG cast member that would make her answer that way.

She elaborated on her answer and explained, “Anytime I’ve been around Farrah she just doesn’t treat people like human beings. She treats them like they’re below her. And that’s not really something… I don’t want to surround myself with people like that.”

Kail and Farrah both appeared on different Teen Mom shows, but Farrah left the series in 2018.

That wasn’t the only question that Kailyn was asked in regards to her Teen Mom co-stars according to Pop Culture, though. She was also asked who is the “least trustworthy” of her cast mates.

“Jenelle was the least trustworthy. Jenelle was, yeah. But hopefully she’s making strides, hopefully she’s changing.”

Her answer comes after she opened up on Twitter and admitted that she would be willing to have Jenelle as a guest on her podcast as a way for Jenelle to “tell her story” amidst reports that she is divorcing her husband David Eason.

In the past, the two women have had their differences. Last year, Kail sent Jenelle a peace offering gift of her haircare products. Jenelle, however, didn’t seem to appreciate the gift and set fire to it on social media. The incident also played out on the subsequent season of Teen Mom 2 which ended up being Jenelle’s last before MTV cut ties with her in May.

Kail opened up in more detail about the differences she and Jenelle had faced in the past, too.

“When we had disagreements, and stuff, she posted my phone number on Twitter. I just think that you really show your true colors when you’re arguing with somebody and they put your personal business out there. Keep the fight between you, right?”

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.