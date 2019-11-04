Lindsay Lohan Exposes Major Cleavage In Stunning Beaded Dress

Lindsay Lohan gave her followers an eyeful of cleavage on Monday morning after she posted a photo of herself wearing a stunning beaded dress with a plunging neckline.

In the gorgeous selfie, Lindsay is seen sitting in front of a window as she holds her phone up to snap the picture. The Mean Girls star’s dress stole the show in the snap as it boasted a flowing, shimmering skirt, cinched waist, and a beaded bodice. The gown showed off Lindsay’s toned arms, tiny waist, and ample cleavage.

Lindsay had her long, red hair parted down the middle and pulled back behind her head. A few strands were left out to frame her famous face, while she accessorized her look with some bracelets on her wrists and a ring on her finger.

Lindsay also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup in the black-and-white picture, an application which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face.

The “Xanax” singer didn’t reveal where she was, or what she was doing in the photo. Her caption simply consisted of a single chess pawn emoji, leaving fans wondering to what event Lindsay may have worn the breathtaking dress.

Despite the lack of details, Lindsay’s over 8 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the snap, liking the photo over 30,000 times and leaving more than 230 comments on the post in the first three hours after it was uploaded.

“The most beautiful person in the world,” one of Lindsay’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post, adding a red heart emoji for emphasis.

“Hot damn Lindsay!! Work your stuff girl!” another adoring fan said, also posting the heart-eyed emoji.

“I have looked up to you my whole life. You inspire great things in me,” a third person said.

“Wow so beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Fans who follow Lindsay on social media know that the actress loves to post a good selfie. Many of the actress’ photos were taken by herself, including one of her most recent pictures where she stood in front of an elevator and showcased her casual style.

Lindsay Lohan has made no secret of the fact that she loves to dress up in lavish gowns. However, last week she dressed down, sporting a pair of black pants, a form-fitting black shirt, and a long dark jacket on top, which she accessorized with a belt, black sneakers, and a trendy handbag.